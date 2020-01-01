Apply Now for an Honor Flight
Veterans
If you are a Veteran and would like to experience an Honor Flight at no cost to you, please complete the application below. See Veteran FAQ’s for more information.
Guardians
Apply to volunteer as an Honor Flight Guardian on our next trip. Guardian FAQ’s provide information on duties and responsibilities.
Volunteers
Apply today to become an Honor Flight San Diego volunteer and join a team dedicated to honoring San Diego County Veterans.
Please Donate
Support Honor Flight San Diego
We need your help to fund our next flight! Every dollar you donate is used to cover the travel expenses for our Veterans!
Purchase Honor Flight San Diego Gear
Honor Flight San Diego Gear
Your purchase of official HFSD gear helps fund a Veterans trip. Choose from caps, jackets, sweatshirts, DVD’s, t-shirts, pins and more!
Remembering Past Honor Flights
A Collection of Letters & Photos
What do the Honor Flights mean to our vets and their families? Read some of the letters we’ve received, and see more photos.