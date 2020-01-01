Honor Flight San Diego

A 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization

Honor Flight San Diego is a non-profit team of volunteers dedicated to escorting San Diego County Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at the Memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Apply Now for an Honor Flight

Veterans

If you are a Veteran and would like to experience an Honor Flight at no cost to you, please complete the application below. See Veteran FAQ’s for more information.

Veteran Application

Guardians

Apply to volunteer as an Honor Flight Guardian on our next trip. Guardian FAQ’s provide information on duties and responsibilities.

Guardian Application

Volunteers

Apply today to become an Honor Flight San Diego volunteer and join a team dedicated to honoring San Diego County Veterans.

Volunteer Application

Please Donate

Support Honor Flight San Diego

We need your help to fund our next flight! Every dollar you donate is used to cover the travel expenses for our Veterans!

Donate Now

Purchase Honor Flight San Diego Gear

Honor Flight San Diego Gear

Your purchase of official HFSD gear helps fund a Veterans trip. Choose from caps, jackets, sweatshirts, DVD’s, t-shirts, pins and more!

Official HFSD Gear

Remembering Past Honor Flights

A Collection of Letters & Photos

What do the Honor Flights mean to our vets and their families? Read some of the letters we’ve received, and see more photos.

Letters & Photos

rfwbs-sliderfwbs-sliderfwbs-sliderfwbs-sliderfwbs-slide